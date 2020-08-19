SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Sierra Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.