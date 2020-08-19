5,003 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,511.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,115 shares of company stock worth $151,421 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.
First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,088 Shares of Camden National Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,088 Shares of Camden National Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,422 RBB Bancorp
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,422 RBB Bancorp
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report