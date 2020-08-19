5,003 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,511.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,115 shares of company stock worth $151,421 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

