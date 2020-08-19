Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Comcast worth $1,131,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 695.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $69,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Comcast by 100.6% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

