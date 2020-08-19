Morgan Stanley Has $496.46 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $496,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

