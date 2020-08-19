SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

CSTE stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

