SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

