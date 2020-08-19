SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,088 Shares of Camden National Co.
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,605 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd.
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,422 RBB Bancorp
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc
