SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $142,000 in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CBTX by 162.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the first quarter worth $189,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. CBTX Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $438.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBTX shares. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,222 shares of company stock worth $557,010. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.