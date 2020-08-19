Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of Starbucks worth $1,112,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

