Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,954,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.31% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,085,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 187,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

