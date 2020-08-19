iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,063,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

