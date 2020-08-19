iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,950,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.94% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,014,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 70,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

