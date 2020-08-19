Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.06% of Twilio worth $1,009,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Twilio by 116.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Twilio by 130.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $251.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.27. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $626,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,133 shares of company stock valued at $91,033,252. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.