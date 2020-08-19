Morgan Stanley Has $966.06 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $966,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT opened at $390.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

