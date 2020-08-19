Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Costco Wholesale worth $959,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $340.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

