Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.48% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $924,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

