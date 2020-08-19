iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,662,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

