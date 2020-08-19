Morgan Stanley Has $896.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $896,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 97,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,797.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

