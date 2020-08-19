Morgan Stanley Sells 509,950 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 509,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.49% of EPAM Systems worth $876,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 324,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after buying an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 340,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after buying an additional 111,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $304.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.36. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $314.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,371 shares of company stock worth $2,402,692 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

