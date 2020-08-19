Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.73% of Blackstone Group worth $834,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

