Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $679,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,752 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,563 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.