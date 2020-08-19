American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of American Tower worth $761,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $19,841,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

