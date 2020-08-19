Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,076,878 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $703,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.