Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,223,089 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $779,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

