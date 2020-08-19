Morgan Stanley Has $819.53 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $819,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

