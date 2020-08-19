Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $697,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $278.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

