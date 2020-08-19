Morgan Stanley Acquires 741,368 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Medtronic worth $752,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

