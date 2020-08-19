Morgan Stanley Sells 120,086 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Paypal worth $780,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 631,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 191,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 158,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.