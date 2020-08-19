Morgan Stanley Buys 344,404 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Ecolab worth $793,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 248.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 100.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

NYSE ECL opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

