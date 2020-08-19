Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.80% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $702,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.