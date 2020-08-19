Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.21% of Mongodb worth $724,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after buying an additional 69,937 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,005,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.70. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.57.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starbucks Co. Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Starbucks Co. Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,954,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,954,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley
iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley
iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley
Twilio Inc Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Twilio Inc Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Has $966.06 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.
Morgan Stanley Has $966.06 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report