Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.21% of Mongodb worth $724,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after buying an additional 69,937 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,005,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.70. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.57.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.