Morgan Stanley Sells 3,194,667 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,124,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.21% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $784,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

