Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $240.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.63 million. Alkermes posted sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $981.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.07 million to $991.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

