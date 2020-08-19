Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $138.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.54 million to $140.02 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $565.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.20 million to $570.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $624.14 million, with estimates ranging from $611.54 million to $636.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

