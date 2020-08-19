C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.67 billion to $15.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 449,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 189,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.