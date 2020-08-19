Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

