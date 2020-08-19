Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million
Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million
Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report