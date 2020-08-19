Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.