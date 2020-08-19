Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

