Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes Plc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million
Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million
Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report