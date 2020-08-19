Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

