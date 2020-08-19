Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,537.50 ($20.10).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.87) to GBX 1,580 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,435 ($18.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.00) to GBX 1,500 ($19.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMIN opened at GBX 1,435.50 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,353. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.54 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.37).

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £12,498.40 ($16,339.91).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.