Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

XERS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

