Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.71. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waters by 15.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waters by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Waters by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 52.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.