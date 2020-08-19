Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.99. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 5,766,688 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NSF. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91, a current ratio of 12.53 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.77.

In related news, insider Heather McGregor acquired 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £471.87 ($616.90).

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

