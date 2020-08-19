EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.31

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.40. EVN shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.79 million for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

