BidaskClub Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of CNXN opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.93. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 64.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,944,000 after purchasing an additional 837,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PC Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

