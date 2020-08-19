Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

MSI opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.65.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

