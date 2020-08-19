FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. FMC reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

