Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.71. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 26,761 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
In other news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 162,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,362 shares of company stock worth $2,134,324. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Research Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSSS)
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.