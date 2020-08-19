Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.71. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 26,761 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

In other news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 162,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,362 shares of company stock worth $2,134,324. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Research Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

