IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $1,230,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

