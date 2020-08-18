SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 120.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $590,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

