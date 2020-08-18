Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 798.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $767,087. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

